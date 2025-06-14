Fightland: Starz Orders Crime Drama Series with 50 Cent as EP, Set in World of British Boxing

Curtis Jackson is bringing another series to Starz. Fightland is set in the world of British boxing.

Starz revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) announced today it has greenlit “Fightland,” a high-octane scripted drama set in the cutthroat, high-stakes, cash-rich, world of British boxing. The series marks another step in the newly independent network’s commitment to building an owned-IP-driven slate of premium originals for underrepresented audiences. Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film & Television, the series delivers a gripping story of redemption, betrayal, and brutal ambition in and out of the ring. STARZ has ordered eight episodes of the crime drama and production is slated to begin this fall in London. “Fightland” follows a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime family he thinks betrayed him. With edge-of-seat action and populated by dangerous characters, this is a world of money and power never seen before. “Fightland marks my first internationally produced show through my G-Unit Film & Television. I am excited to bring that global energy to the screen,” said Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. “I anticipate this to be more successful than anything I’ve done before – boxing’s raw stakes are gonna take it to another level.” “Set against the backdrop of the British boxing underground, this series promises to be the perfect combination of character and adrenaline,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “‘Fightland’ is the kind of unapologetically visceral, premium storytelling that STARZ is known for, and we believe that each dramatic round of this compelling drama will leave fans wanting more.” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television, along with Francis Hopkinson (“Wallander,” “Bancroft”) and Kate Leadbetter (“Woman in White,” “Catherine the Great”) of Expanded Media who will also produce. The series also reunites STARZ with Damione Macedon (“Power,” “BMF,” “Genius: MLK/X”) and Raphael Jackson Jr. (“Power,” “BMF,” “Genius: MLK/X”) who will serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers. Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith will serve as executive producers and writers.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Starz when it arrives?