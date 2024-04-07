Mary & George: Season One Viewer Votes

An ambitious mother and son work to conquer the court of England in the Mary & George TV show on Starz. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mary & George is cancelled or renewed for season two (in this case, we know there will only be one season). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Mary & George here.

A Starz historical drama series, the Mary & George TV show stars Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, with Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, Mark O’Halloran, Laurie Davidson, Samuel Blenkin, Jacob McCarthy, Tom Victor, Alice Grant, Amelia Gething, Mirren Mack, Rina Mahoney, and Simon Russell Beale. In 17th century England, Mary Villiers (Moore), the ruthless Countess of Buckingham, molds her beautiful, charismatic, and naïve son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James I (Curran) and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rise from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. The desire of King James I to be loved and subservient to ambitious and beautiful young men, makes him dangerously at risk of being exploited by tyrannical lovers to the likes of Mary and George. With England’s place on the world stage under threat from outside forces and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary marries her way up the ranks, bribes politicians, colludes with criminals and claws her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own.





