BMF: Season Three Viewer Votes

Meech takes Atlanta’s drug scene in the third season of the BMF TV show on Starz. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like BMF is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of BMF here.

A Starz crime family drama series, the BMF TV show was inspired by a true story and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Alani “La La” Anthony, Kelly Hu, Steve Harris, Russell Hornsby, Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps, Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith, Laila Pruitt, Sydney Mitchell, Morgan Alexandria, and Diamonte “Saweetie” Harper. The story chronicles the unconventional journey to success of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country: Black Mafia Family. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the story explores the brothers’ complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Dogg). In season three, Meech moves to Atlanta and seeks to build upon the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry fostered in Detroit and rise to the top of the city’s drug scene. In Atlanta, he meets his new love interest, Angel (Kadianne Whyte), an exotic dancer. Terry remains in Detroit to take care of the business and his second child with girlfriend Lawanda (Mitchell), while juggling his ongoing affair with love interest Markisha (Anthony).





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the BMF TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad BMF has been renewed for a fourth season on Starz?