Twisted Metal: Season Two Teaser Video Unveiled for Post-Apocalyptic Action-Comedy Series on Peacock

Twisted Metal returns next month with its second season, and Peacock has now released a fiery sneak peek teasing what is to come on the series.

Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Joe Seanoa, Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, and Lou Beatty Jr, star in the series inspired by the video game franchise of the same name. Season one followed a man as he tried to deliver a package while being chased by an insane clown.

Peacock shared the following about season two:

“Following the revelations in the season one finale, John and Quiet find themselves entering the deadly TWISTED METAL tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.”

The series returns on July 31st. The sneak peek for season two is below.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Peacock series? Do you plan to watch season two?