Ted: Peacock Orders Animated Comedy Series with Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, & Others Returning

The world of Ted will continue. Peacock has ordered a new animated series inspired by the film and the recent live-action series on the streaming service. It will be a sequel to the film. Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth are returning for the new animated series. The live-action prequel series was renewed for a second season in May 2024.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Peacock announced today the series pickup of TED: THE ANIMATED SERIES (WT) from Seth MacFarlane, following the success of the record-breaking, live-action #1 Original Streaming Comedy TED. The animated series picks up after the Ted films. MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad!, The Orville) is set to reprise the voice of the iconic and loveable foul-mouthed teddy bear “Ted,” and will also executive produce all episodes alongside executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family), who also executive produced the live-action series TED. Original film franchise stars return as series regulars to voice their roles: Mark Wahlberg (The Union, The Family Plan) as “John”

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River, The Dropout) as “Sam”

Jessica Barth (Ted & Ted 2) as “Tami-Lynn” Additional series regulars include: Kyle Mooney (Y2K, Saturday Night Live) as “Apollo”

Liz Richman (Little America, TED) as “Ruth” The series comes from UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group), Fuzzy Door and MRC. Following its January 11, 2024 launch, season one of TED broke records as Peacock’s most-watched original title to date and was the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (per Nielsen). The series was also a global hit becoming the biggest U.S. comedy launch on Sky in the UK in over 20 years. It was recently renewed for a second season.”

The premiere date for this new series will be announced later.

