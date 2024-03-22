Bupkis: Pete Davidson Cancels Plans for Season Two of Peacock Comedy Series

Bupkis will not be returning for a second season after all. Pete Davidson has canceled his plans to return to the series, which was renewed by Peacock a month after its June 2023 release.

Starring Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci, the series is inspired by the actor’s life. Season one featured guest appearances by La La Anthony, Carly Aquilino, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Josh Bitton, Preston Brodrick, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Kevin Corrigan, Nadia Dajani, Charlamagne Tha God, Charlie Day, Philip Ettinger, Derek Gaines, Brad Garrett, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Lynne Koplitz, Loulou Lazarus, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, John Pollono, Delaney Quinn, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Ray Romano, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Ricky Velez, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Chase Sui Wonder.

Davidson said the following about the decision to end Bupkis, per Deadline:

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”

What do you think? Were you planning to watch the second season of Bupkis? Are you surprised by Davidson’s decision to cancel the series himself?