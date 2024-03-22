House of the Dragon: Season Two Premiere Date and Dueling Trailers Released by HBO

Fans waiting for the return of House of the Dragon do not have to wait much longer. HBO announced the premiere date for season two and released dueling trailers focusing on each faction of the series.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham star in the fantasy series based on the Fire & Blood series from George R.R. Martin. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan are joining the cast for season two.

HBO revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.”

House of the Dragon returns with eight episodes starting on June 16th. Check out the new trailers below.

