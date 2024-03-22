ARK: The Animated Series: Paramount+ Releases Series Based on Adventure Video Game

ARK: The Animated Series has finally arrived. Paramount+ has quietly released the animated series based on the adventure video game of the same name. The series’ first six episodes are available now, and an additional seven will be released later.

The voice cast for the animated series includes Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Jeffrey Wright, and Vin Diesel. The series follows 21st-century paleontologist Helena Walker (Madden) after she wakes up on an island filled with prehistoric creatures.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the first six episodes of ARK: THE ANIMATED SERIES, an all-new original series based on the hit adventure video game ARK: Survival Evolved, are available to stream now exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will debut in all other Paramount+ international markets starting Friday, April 19. Part two of the season will debut with seven new episodes at a later date. The animated series voice cast includes Oscar® winners Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)and Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice), Gerard Butler (Plane), David Tennant (Doctor Who), Oscar nominees Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy), Madeleine Madden (The Wheel of Time), and Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious franchise). An animated adaptation of the hit video game featuring Yeoh, Butler, Crowe and Diesel, ARK: THE ANIMATED SERIES is a sweeping saga spanning eons of human history. When 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker (Madden) finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval island populated by prehistoric beasts, she must learn to survive with new allies from throughout time, while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world. A production of Lost Continent Entertainment and Lex + Otis, ARK: THE ANIMATED SERIES is executive produced by Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak, alongside Marc Diana, Doug Kennedy, Jay Oliva, James Baldanzi, Vin Diesel and Samantha Vincent for ONE Race Films; Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel for G-Base Entertainment; and Russell Crowe. Stieglitz, Oliva, David Hartman and Sebastian Montes serve as directors, and the series is co-written by Marguerite Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis. ARK: Survival Evolved is an original creation of game developer Studio Wildcard.”

