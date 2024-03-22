Uncoupled: Cancelled Again; Showtime Not Making Season Two of Neil Patrick Harris Comedy After All

Uncoupled will not be returning for a second season after all. Showtime has canceled its plans for the comedy after saving it from Netflix following its cancellation by the streaming service. The eight-episode first season was released in July 2022.

Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks, and Brooks Ashmanskas star in the series, which follows Michael Lawson (Harris) as he returns to the dating world after his partner of 17 years breaks up with him.

Deadline revealed that season two was ready to start production with scripts for the 10-episode season mostly written. Still, Showtime’s creative team had issues redeveloping the series to fit the network’s programming model.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of Uncoupled on Netflix? Were you planning to watch season two?