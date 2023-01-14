Uncoupled: Netflix Series Cancelled, No Season Two for Neil Patrick Harris Comedy

Netflix is breaking up with Neil Patrick Harris’ latest show. The streaming service has decided to cancel the Uncoupled TV series, so there won’t be a second date season.

A romantic comedy series created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, the Uncoupled TV sshow stars Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks, and Brooks Ashmanskas. The story revolves around Michael Lawson (Harris), a successful New York City real estate agent who finds his world turned upside down when his partner of 17 years breaks up with him. A gay man in his late 40s, Michael discovers that the dating world has changed a lot since the last time that he was single. While he searches for a new partner and figures out his new life, he and his single business partner, Suzanne (Campbell), also help a wealthy client (Harden) who was recently dumped by her husband for a younger woman.

Uncoupled’s first season of eight episodes was released on July 29th. In its first week of release, the comedy landed at number six on Netflix’s list of top 10 most-watched series with 26.52 million hours viewed. The show was absent from the list the following week and, in today’s competitive climate, that kind of performance isn’t good enough to land a Netflix show a renewal.

What do you think? Have you watched the Uncoupled TV series on Netflix? Are you disappointed that this comedy won’t have a second season?

