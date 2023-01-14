Dead End: Paranormal Park: Cancelled by Netflix; No Third Season for Animated Series

Barney, Norma, and Pugsley have hit a dead end — at least in animated form. Netflix has cancelled the Dead End: Paranormal Park animated series, so there won’t be a third season. The show was created by Hamish Steele, based on their DeadEndia graphic novels.

A dark fantasy comedy series, the Dead End: Paranormal Park TV show stars the voices of Zach Barack, Kody Kavitha, Alex Brightman, Emily Osment, Clinton Leupp, Kenny Tran, and Kathreen Khavari. The story follows the adventures of Barney (Barack), Norma (Kavitha), and a magical talking dog named Pugsley (Brightman). They balance their summer jobs at the local theme park haunted house while battling the totally real supernatural forces that dwell within it. Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney (Osment), they face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches, and the scariest thing of all — their first crushes.

The first season of 10 episodes was released in June, and the second season’s 10 installments were released in October. According to a post from Steele, there won’t be a third season, although they are working on a final DeadEndia graphic novel, which will bring some closure for the characters.

Hello friends, I have held onto this news for a while now, hoping that we could reverse it, change it, make something good out of it. But sadly I don’t think that’s possible right now. It’s with a heavy heart that I tell you Dead End is over. Obviously, we never wanted this to be the case. In fact, we did a writers room for Season 3. We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the powers that be don’t want any more. Honestly, we were lucky to make it through everything happening in the last few years. And I want to emphasize my gratitude to Netflix for commissioning the show and for giving us the freedom to tell this story. We made history together and I couldn’t be prouder of those twenty episodes and every single member of our crew. I want to give a huge thank you to the fans. Your art, cosplay, fic, reactions, TikToks and every interaction with me has been a delight. I never could have dreamed of a warmer response. I’ve been so anxious to post this news thinking about you lot. I hope you’ll be ok. So… a sad day. But I believe we will finish this story some day, some how. For now, I am working hard on the third and final DeadEndia book which I hope offers some closure. Our Season 3 plan was based heavily on it. And I continue to pitch shows with the same heart as Dead End. But until then, I hope Barney. Norma, Pugsley, Courtneand the whole Phoenix Parks crew will continue to give you comfort in times of darkness. -Hamish

