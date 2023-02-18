Blood & Treasure: Cancelled; No Season Three for Paramount+ Adventure Series

As expected, Danny and Lexi’s travels have come to a close. The Blood & Treasure drama has been officially cancelled so, the action-adventure series won’t be back for a third season on Paramount+.

An action-adventure series, the Blood & Treasure TV show stars Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas, James Callis, Katia Winter, Michael James Shaw, and Mark Gagliardi. The story centers on Danny McNamara (Barr), a former FBI agent who’s now a lawyer specializing in repatriating stolen art, and Lexi Vaziri (Pernas), a con woman and thief. She’s haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. When terrorist Karim Farouk (Oded Fehr) absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny’s mentor, Dr. Anna Castillo (Alicia Coppola), Danny recruits Lexi for help. As the duo travels the world, hot on the tail of their target, Danny and Lexi become embroiled in a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization. In season two, following an attack on the Vatican, the duo set off to recover the Spirit Banner of Genghis Khan, a lost treasure of Asia.

The first season ran on CBS in the summer of 2019 and the show was renewed for a second season. However, due to the pandemic, production was delayed and season two of Blood & Treasure was eventually moved to Paramount+. The cast’s contracts had likely already expired by the time season two launched and Barr had been signed to star in another show, the new Walker: Independence series on The CW.

The show comes to a close after 23 total episodes and the de facto series finale was released in October. Following the finale, co-creator Matthew Federman tweeted, “I don’t know what the future holds but I’m very proud of what we got to do with this show, shooting our little action/adventure on four continents and through a pandemic. Thanks to our partners at CBS who trusted us to pull it off and our amazing writers, cast, crew, and staff. It was very much the adventure of a lifetime. And thanks to everyone who watched and spread the word.”

TVLine reported the cancellation news.

