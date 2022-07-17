Blood & Treasure: Season Three? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Danny and Lexi are back for more adventures, at least for right now. Has the Blood & Treasure TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Paramount+?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the Blood & Treasure TV show stars Matt Barr, Sofia Pernas, James Callis, Katia Winter, Michael James Shaw, Mark Gagliardi. The story centers on Danny McNamara (Barr), a former FBI agent who’s now a lawyer specializing in repatriating stolen art, and Lexi Vaziri (Pernas), a con woman and thief. She’s haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. When terrorist Karim Farouk (Oded Fehr) absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny’s mentor, Dr. Anna Castillo (Alicia Coppola), Danny recruits Lexi for help. As the duo travels the world, hot on the tail of their target, Danny and Lexi become embroiled in a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization. In season two, following an attack on the Vatican, the duo set off to recover the Spirit Banner of Genghis Khan, a lost treasure of Asia.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 17, 2022, Blood & Treasure has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew a show like Blood & Treasure for season three. In this case, it looks like a third season is very unlikely to happen. The first season ran on CBS in the summer of 2019 and the show was renewed for a second season. However, due to the pandemic, production was delayed and season two of Blood & Treasure was eventually moved to Paramount+. The cast’s contracts have likely expired at this point and Barr has been signed to star in the new Walker: Independence series on The CW. I would be surprised if Blood & Treasure returned for a third year. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Blood & Treasure cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Blood & Treasure TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Paramount+ cancelled this TV series, instead?