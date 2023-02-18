Starsky & Hutch: Reboot of 1970s Cop Series in the Works at FOX

A Starsky & Hutch reboot is currently in the works. FOX is developing a female-led reboot of the cop series which aired between 1975 and 1979. David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser starred in the series. A 2004 feature film was also released based on the series.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the following about the plot of the potential reboot:

“The modern ‘reimagining’ of Starsky & Hutch will center on two female detectives, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson. They solve crimes in the offbeat town of Desert City while staying true to their friendship, their awesomeness, and somehow also trying to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit.”

Sam Sklaver and Elizabeth Peterson are writing two scripts for the series before FOX decides on it coming to the network.

