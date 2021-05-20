Prodigal Son: Season Three? FOX Series Creators Tease What Could Happen

Prodigal Son was cancelled and has now ended its run on FOX. However, there is still hope for the series. WBTV is currently shopping the dark drama to other outlets, so a renewal is still possible. Series creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver have spoken about their plans for a potential third season.

Sklaver said the following about season three plans for the former FOX series, per Deadline:

The spine of the season was Bright becoming his own man. The Dani-Bright relationship was key, along with a new ‘venue’ where Martin could shine.

Viewers would see more of Martin (Michael Sheen) — alive or via flashbacks — and possibly Vivian (Catherine Zeta-Jones) if it is picked up by another home. “We hadn’t pitched Catherine our plan for season three, but yes…” Sklaver said. “We have a totally sane and not at all crazy story for her in season three.”

Regarding a third season, Fedak told TV Insider:

What we realized this season was how fantastic a cast we have and that we could have a lot of fun with our cases, but we could also truly explore the psychology in the home lives and the personal lives of all of these characters. In considering a season three, it was really a chance to build out those characters in their lives even more. That would take us into the Dani-Bright relationship and each one of our people and really let the show evolve into this kind of crazy, procedural thriller soap opera that we’ve been kind of inventing on the fly.

Fedak isn’t sure what the “chances are” for Prodigal Son to be picked up, but he said that “writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege. I hope we get to work together again.”

What do you think? Would you watch more of Prodigal Son if it is picked up somewhere else?