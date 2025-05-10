Peacemaker: Season Two of John Cena Action Series Gets Premiere Date on Max

Peacemaker has its return date. Season two of the DC superhero series will premiere in August. Max shared a teaser for the upcoming eight-episode season.

The series stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. It follows the vigilante superhero. Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows are joining the cast for season two.

Max shared the following about the season ahead:

“The new season follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.”

Peacemaker returns on August 21st. The teaser trailer is below.

What do you think? Have you watched this Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?