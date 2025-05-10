Rivals: Season Two Begins Filming, Hulu Drama Series Gets Extended Episode Order

Rivals is getting ready for more. Production has started on its twelve-episode second season. Hulu has extended the episode count for the series’ return. The series was renewed in December.

Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook, and Victoria Smurfit star in the series inspired by the Dame Jilly Cooper novel set in the world of 1980s independent television.

Hulu shared the following about season two:

“The Cotswalds are calling. Filming begins this month on the highly-anticipated second season of “Rivals,” based on the best-selling novel by Dame Jilly Cooper. The drama returns with an extended season of twelve episodes – and even more wit, desire, and dramatic twists. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside and the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second installment will see the return of the all-star cast that won the hearts of fans and critics alike as well as introducing brand new faces. Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long. Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, “Rivals” is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions – where the cost of success could be everything. Reprising their iconic roles are David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O’Hara and Annabel Scholey. “Rivals” is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Elliot Hegarty, Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade, “Rivals” author Dame Jilly Cooper and for Disney+ EMEA Scripted Content, Jonny Richards. Eliza Mellor serves as Series Producer. It is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Kefi Chadwick, Mimi Hare and Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo, directed by Elliot Hegarty, Jamie J Johnson and Dee Koppang O’Leary. “Rivals” is based on the novel of the same name, part of Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles. The series was commissioned by Executive Director of Scripted Content for Disney+ EMEA, Lee Mason.”

A teaser for the start of production is below.

View this profile on Instagram Hulu (@hulu) • Instagram photos and videos

What do you think? Will you watch season two of Rivals when it comes to Hulu?