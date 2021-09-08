Network: Hulu

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 4, 2019 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms, and Johnell Young.

A drama series, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show was created by Alex Tse and The RZA. It is inspired by The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu and is based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Based on one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history, the series is set in the early ’90s in New York City, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic. The show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA (Sanders), who strives to unite a dozen young, black men torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Looking for his own way out, Diggs turns to rap to carve out a path to fame and going against his older brother Divine (Martinez), who favors the drug trade as the means to giving their family a better life. The Diggs’ group battles against the forces that hold them down, including their occasional impulse to give up the fight.

