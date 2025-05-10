Celebrity Jeopardy!: Season Four Renewal Announced for ABC Game Show

ABC will soon be searching for a new bunch of trivia buffs with familiar faces. The Celebrity Jeopardy! series has been renewed for a fourth season. The third season of 13 episodes finished airing last month.

A trivia game show, the Celebrity Jeopardy! TV series is based on the long-running syndicated competition and is hosted by Ken Jennings. In this version, three celebrity contestants compete in various rounds to win as much money as possible for their favorite charities. As always, players must respond to trivia clues in the form of a question. In this version, there are three initial rounds — the Jeopardy! round, the Double Jeopardy! round, and the Triple Jeopardy! round. The dollar values for each correct response grow as the difficulty increases and as the game progresses to the different rounds. The game finishes with a Final Jeopardy! round in which players can bet a portion or all of their accrued winnings in an attempt to increase their total and win the game. Contestants initially play in quarterfinal rounds, and the winners move on to the semifinals and possibly, the finals. Contestants in the third season include Brian Jordan Alvarez, Blake Anderson, Brian Jordan Alvarez, W. Kamau Bell, Corbin Bleu, Rachel Brosnahan, Yvette Nicole Brown, D’Arcy Carden, Margaret Cho, Sherry Cola, Chris Distefano, Omar J. Dorsey, Susie Essman, Fortune Feimster, Dave Friedberg, Seth Green, Max Greenfield, Sean Gunn, Mina Kimes, Camilla Luddington, Natalie Morales, Ana Navarro, Melissa Peterman, Phoebe Robinson, Robin Thede, Jackie Tohn, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Roy Wood Jr.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Celebrity Jeopardy! averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.11 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 48% in viewership.

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and Shark Tank. The network will announce its fall schedule shortly.

