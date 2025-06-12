Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints: FOX Nation Orders More Episodes of Docudrama Series

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints will return for another season. FOX Nation has ordered eight more episodes hosted by the filmmaker, in which he reveals more about the saints mentioned in The Bible.

FOX Nation revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“FOX Nation has signed a new deal with celebrated Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese for season two of the breakout docudrama “Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS”, announced FOX News Media Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Klarman. Hosted, narrated and executive produced by Mr. Scorsese, the latest deal encompasses eight all-new episodes, which will premiere in November 2025 and run through Spring of 2026.

Featuring a singular saint per episode, season two will bring viewers the powerful stories of eight saints, including Saint Mary the Virgin, Saint Peter, Saint Carlo Acutis, Saint Patrick, Saint Paul, Saint Longinus, Saint Lucia, and Saint Thomas Becket. Over the course of the exclusive docudrama, Mr. Scorsese explores the lives of these extraordinary figures and their extreme acts of kindness, selflessness, and sacrifice. Created by Matti Leshem and developed by Mr. Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television, the series will premiere in two parts, with the first four episodes set to roll out weekly, beginning in November 2025, and the final set to conclude in May 2026, spanning the Holy season.

In making the announcement, Mr. Klarman said, “It was evident our subscribers wanted more, and we delivered. We’re thrilled to welcome back Mr. Scorsese for season two of THE SAINTS, it truly has been a remarkable partnership.”

Mr. Scorsese added, “For many years, I dreamed of telling stories of the lives of the saints. It’s been an obsession of mine for as long as I can remember. So the chance to do this series meant the world to me, and it’s heartening to know that people have responded to it. I’m very excited to be coming back for a second season.”

Creator Matti Leshem remarked, “We were thrilled by the response to season one and are deeply grateful to FOX Nation for the opportunity to continue telling these extraordinary stories. THE SAINTS celebrates the very best of humanity – courage, sacrifice, and above all, faith.”

The first season of “Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS” shattered viewership records for the streaming service, establishing itself as FOX Nation’s highest engaged and most watched series of all time. Episodes of Joan of Arc, John the Baptist, Sebastian, Maximillian Kolbe, Francis of Assisi, Mary Magdalene, and Moses the Black have generated millions of unique views. During each month of release, the docudrama was the top performer on the platform for November 2024 and December 2024, and April 2025.”