Cops: Season 37 Renewal; FOX Nation Series Premieres Tomorrow

Cops is back for Spring Break. FOX Nation has renewed the series for a 37th season, and fans will not have wait for it to arrive. New episodes will premiere tomorrow on the streaming service.

FOX Nation picked up the reality series, starting with season 33, after Paramount Network canceled it. A press release revealed more about the renewal.

“COPS, the longest running unscripted series of its genre in television history, will launch its 37th season Friday, March 7 at 6PM ET/PT on FOX Nation. Building on the brand’s wildly popular themed programming and just in time for warmer weather and more bad behavior, the new 33-episode season will open with five new Spring Break episodes airing March 7-21. COPS Season 37 Spring Break-Themed Episodes Include: Friday, March 7, Episodes 1 & 2 Starting at 6PM ET/PT – Spring Break Bridal Party Bailout A bachelorette party is rescued from a sinking boat. A group of spring breakers is forced to pour out liquor. A man is caught selling beer from a backpack. A boiled peanut vendor drifts toward danger. Followed by – Spring Break: Hole Lotta Problems When caught with an open container in Florida, a woman lies about her age. Officers ask a group of spring breakers to fill in a huge hole they dug on the beach. A man dressed like Rocky is stopped. Friday, March 14, Episodes 3 & 4 Starting at 6PM ET/PT – Spring Break: Bombed at the Beach Test kits for illicit substances are handed out to beachgoers. K-9 “Delta” conducts bomb detection drills on the sand. A man asks Deputies to pose for a picture with his summons for underage drinking. Followed by – Spring Break: Mixed Emotions A man is caught illegally selling mixed drinks to spring breakers. A woman caught two days in a row drinking underage claims she forgot to wash out her cup. Friday, March 21, Episode 5, airing at 6PM ET/PT – Spring Break: Evicted From Paradise A swimmer in distress is rescued during spring break. Airbnb guests are evicted in Key West. A street performer tickles the ivories and blocks pedestrians. Bikini-clad nurses are caught with booze. FOX Nation has been featuring “COPS” since October 2021 and has a library of over 135 episodes. Notably, FOX Nation continues to offer all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics (EMS personnel), a one-year free subscription to the service.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Cops? Do you plan to watch the new season?