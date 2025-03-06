Sherlock & Daughter, Sullivan’s Crossing, Children Ruin Everything: CW Sets Premiere Dates

The CW has announced its spring release schedule, with the returns of Children Ruin Everything (final episodes), Sullivan’s Crossing (season 3), and the premiere of Sherlock & Daughter all coming soon to the network.

The CW revealed more about all three shows in a press release.

“The CW Network today announced spring premiere dates for new and returning programming, including the new drama series SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER and returning favorites SULLIVAN’S CROSSING and CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING.

The new mystery thriller series SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER, starring Emmy(R) Award-nominee David Thewlis (“The Artful Dodger,” “Fargo”) as the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, premieres on Wednesday, April 16 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Inspirational women from across the country are recognized in the one-hour special REMARKABLE WOMEN on Sunday, April 20 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). Women from 125 communities nationwide are nominated for their significant influence on public policy, social progress, and quality of life. The special celebrates the often-overlooked stories of these incredible women’s innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit while championing the causes that inspire them and the direct impact they have on their local communities.

The hit series SULLIVAN’S CROSSING, starring Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson returns for its third season on Wednesday, May 7 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

Family comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, starring Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams, resumes its fourth and final season with two new back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, June 18 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT, 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

The full schedule and descriptions of The CW’s Spring 2025 programming is below. All times ET/PT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 16

8:00-9:00pm WILD CARDS (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

8:00-9:00pm TBA

9:00-10:00pm REMARKABLE WOMEN (Original Special)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 7

8:00-9:00pm SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Season 3 Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER (Original Episode)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18

8:00-9:00pm SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00pm CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

NEW SERIES

SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER

The mystery thriller series SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER puts Sherlock Holmes (David Thewlis, “The Artful Dodger,” “Fargo”) out of his comfort zone, mysteriously unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. Enter: young American Amelia (Blu Hunt, “The Originals,” “The New Mutants”). After her mother’s mysterious murder, she learns that her missing father may be the legendary detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack her mother’s murder, and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock’s daughter. International Emmy(R) Award-winning Dougray Scott (“Batwoman,” “Crime”) also stars as Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty.

From Starlings Television Distribution, Albion Television and StoryFirst, SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER is led by showrunner and executive producer James Duff (“The Closer,” “Major Crimes”) and is created, written and executive produced by Brendan Foley (“Cold Courage,” “The Man Who Died”). Micah War Dog Wright (“They’re Watching,” “First Nations Comedy Experience”) and Shelly Goldstein (“Cold Courage,” “Laverne & Shirley”) are writers on the series. Karine Martin, Chris Philip, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow and Ivan Dunleavy also serve as executive producers.

RETURNING SERIES

SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Season 3)

Having finally confessed her love to Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray, “One Tree Hill”) and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan, “When Hope Calls”) makes the decision to leave her career as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father, Sully Sullivan’s (Scott Patterson, “Gilmore Girls”) campground. But trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.

SULLIVAN’S CROSSING is based on the books by New York Times bestselling author Robyn Carr. Show creator Roma Roth serves as executive producer and showrunner along with executive producer Christopher E. Perry, the same team behind Carr’s hit series “Virgin River.” Season three is executive produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV, The CW and Fremantle. Mark Gingras, Jason Levangie, and Marc Tetreault serve as producers. For Fremantle, Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin are executive producing, as are Bell Media’s Justin Stockman and author Robyn Carr. The series is distributed internationally by Fremantle.

CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Season 4)

In the fourth and final season of CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, Astrid (Meaghan Rath, “Hawaii Five-O”) faces the pressure of being the sole breadwinner while James (Aaron Abrams, “Blindspot”) struggles with being a stay-at-home dad. Parenting is more challenging and funnier than ever as the kids grow up and their exposure to the world expands. With more influences and experiences outside of Astrid and James’ watchful eyes, parenting becomes more complicated, involving more guesswork and investigations.

CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING is from award-winning comedy entertainment studio New Metric Media and is created and executive produced by Emmy(R) and Golden Globe (R) Award-winner Kurt Smeaton (“Schitt’s Creek”) and executive produced by Chuck Tatham (“Modern Family”), multiple Canadian Screen Award-winner Mark Montefiore (“Letterkenny”), Anita Kapila (“Son of a Critch”), and Meaghan Rath. Kathleen Phillips (“Workin’ Moms”) serves as executive producer, Andrew De Angelis (“The Lake”) as co-executive producer, with Alyson Richards (“The Retreat”) serving as producer and New Metric’s Max Wolfond (“Bria Mack Gets a Life”) acting as supervising producer.”