Children Ruin Everything: Season Three — Has the CW Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Shows about parenting never seem to go out of style. Has the Children Ruin Everything TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Children Ruin Everything, season three.



What’s This TV Show About?

A family comedy series airing on The CW television network, the Children Ruin Everything TV show stars Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington, and Darius Rota. The story follows a young couple, Astrid (Rath) and James (Abrams), as they raise their two young children, seven-year-old Felix (Nicholson) and four-year-old Viv (SwamiNathan). The parents struggle to hold onto some semblance of their pre-kid life while doing their best to be good parents in a city setting. Illustrating the hilarious and varied ways kids can wreck happiness (alter plans, annihilate goals and dreams, and force parents to re-invent their lives), the series also explores how maybe that re-invented life is somewhat okay, too.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Children Ruin Everything averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 227,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 25% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Children Ruin Everything stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 12, 2023, Children Ruin Everything has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Children Ruin Everything for season three? The show originates on CBC, and the Canadian network has already renewed the comedy for a third season. There’s no guarantee that The CW will pick up season three, but I suspect they will since there will be a shortage of content due to the ongoing actor and writer strikes. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Children Ruin Everything cancellation or renewal news.



