Son of a Critch: Season Three — Has the CW Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A Canadian coming-of-age comedy series airing on The CW television network in the United States, the Son of a Critch TV show is based on Mark Critch’s memoir and was created by Critch and Tim McAuliffe. The series stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell. The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. While he is 11 years old on the outside, Mark is much older on the inside. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin) and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo). Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning. In the second season, a new school year brings new challenges for Mark including his first beer, first fight, and even his first pair of jeans. The bigger Mark’s world gets, the more complicated things become.



The second season of Son of a Critch averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 340,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 1% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Son of a Critch stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



Son of a Critch has been renewed for a third season which will debut (TBD) on The CW. Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder about the future of Son of a Critch on The CW right now. The Canadian comedy series has already been renewed up north, and The CW has reportedly picked up the rights to air season three. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Son of a Critch cancellation or renewal news.



