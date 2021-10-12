Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 19? Has the CW Improv Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show is hosted by Aisha Tyler and each episode typically features Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, and a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Tyler doles out points to the performers and she then declares a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 18 (the 10th on The CW) include Heather Ann Campbell, Jeff Davis, Keegan-Michael Key, Nyima Funk, Greg Proops, Heather Anne Campbell, Kevin McHale, and Laila Ali.





The 18th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 618,000 viewers. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 57% in the demo and down by 28% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Whose Line Is It Anyway? stacks up against other CW TV shows.



As of October 12, 2021, Whose Line Is It Anyway? has not been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Whose Line Is It Anyway? for season 19? This show has become a staple of the network’s schedule and this revival is in its 10th year on The CW. Unless the players want to stop making it, I don’t think that it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Whose Line Is It Anyway? cancellation or renewal news.



