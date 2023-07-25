Son of a Critch: Season Two — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A coming-of-age comedy series on The CW television network, the Son of a Critch TV show is based on Mark Critch’s memoir. The series stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Mark Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell. The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. While he is 11 years old on the outside, Mark is much older on the inside. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin) and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo). Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Son of a Critch averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 440,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Son of a Critch stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Son of a Critch has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Son of a Critch for season two? The show originates in Canada, and the second season has already been produced and aired there. In addition, The CW is co-producing season three, so I think US viewers will be able to watch Son of a Critch for a while. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Son of a Critch cancellation or renewal news.



