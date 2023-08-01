Run the Burbs: Season One Ratings

The Run the Burbs series originates in Canada, and it’s already been renewed for a second season there (the episodes aired earlier this year). Still, there’s no guarantee that Run the Burbs won’t be pulled if the ratings aren’t good enough. Will American viewers get to see season two on The CW? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. It stars Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, and Roman Pesino. The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge. Andrew (Phung) is a stay-at-home dad and the husband to free-spirited entrepreneur Camille (Morzaria). Their kids are a teenage daughter named Khia (Wong) and a clever young son, Leo (Pasino). Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac.

What do you think? Do you like the Run the Burbs TV series on The CW? Are you hoping the network will air the second season?