The Chosen: Season One Ratings



There doesn’t seem to be any need to worry that The Chosen will be cancelled on The CW, at least for a while. Three seasons of the show have already been produced, the fourth season is in the works, and the network appears to be committed to airing them. But what if the ratings don’t meet the executives’ expectations? After all, the episodes have already been released elsewhere. Could it be pulled, as other acquired series have been? Stay tuned.

A historical drama series, The Chosen TV show stars Shahar Isaac, Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Janis Dardaris, Lara Silva, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Shayan Sobhian, Kian Kavousi, Erick Avari, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, and Jordan Walker Ross. Primarily set in Judaea and Galilee in the first century, the series centers on the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth (Roumie) as seen through the eyes of his followers. The story begins as Jesus begins to build a group for his ministry. He invites several people from different backgrounds. As he performs his early miracles, Jesus calls redeemed woman Mary Magdalene; stonemason Thaddeus; choir member Little James; fishermen Simon, Andrew, Big James, and John; caterer Thomas; vintner Ramah; and tax collector Matthew to follow him.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Chosen TV series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a second season and will air on The CW?