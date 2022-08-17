Leonardo: Season One Ratings

The CW licenses the Leonardo series so it doesn’t cost the network as much to air as its own original dramas. In addition, it’s also already been renewed for a second season internationally. Will The CW air the new episodes of Leonardo, or cancel the series instead? Stay tuned.

A historical drama series, the Leonardo TV show stars Aidan Turner, Matilda de Angelis, Giancarlo Giannini, Freddie Highmore, James D’Arcy, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, Robin Renucci, Flavio Parenti, Miriam Dalmazio and Antonio de Matteo. The story explores the secrets and drama behind the genius of Leonardo da Vinci (Turner) — his life, his work, and his personal struggles set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy. In the year 1506, da Vinci is accused of the murder of Caterina da Cremona (De Angelis), his friend and muse. Questioned by Stefano Giraldi (Highmore), an ambitious officer of the Duchy of Milan, Leonardo begins to tell the story of his life. He begins with his first meeting with Caterina in the workshop of his teacher, Andrea del Verrocchio (Giannini). Giraldi, fascinated by the artist’s personality, begins to suspect that Leonardo may be innocent and works to discover the truth.

