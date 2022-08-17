Devils: Season Two Ratings



The Devils TV series is produced internationally, and The CW licenses the rights to air it in the United States. The decision to cancel or renew the show for a third season likely doesn’t rest solely on the network’s shoulders and is dependent on a lot of economic factors. If Devils is renewed, will the network want to air season three? Stay tuned.

An international thriller series, the Devils TV show is based on a novel by Guido Maria Brera. It stars Alessandro Borghi, Patrick Dempsey, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Li Jun Li, Joel de la Feunte, Lars Mikkelsen, and Clara Rosager. The story follows appointed CEO of the New York-London Investment Bank, Massimo Ruggeo (Borghi) and Dominic Morgan (Dempsey), one of the most influential figures in the world of international finance. In season two, it’s 2016 — four years since the events that saw Ruggero’s lover Sofia Flores killed and Morgan fired from the New York London Bank. In the time that has passed, Massimo has become CEO of NYL, which is now part owned by the Chinese as part of a Chinamerica initiative. Although he is flying high in his career, Massimo has nothing in his life outside of work and this has created a distance between him and the other “Pirates” – Oliver Harris (Kirby), Kalim Chowdhrey (Chowdhry) and Eleanor Bourg (Mechler).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

8/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Devils on The CW averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 436,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Devils TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?