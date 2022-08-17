Leonardo: Season One Viewer Votes

A genius’ secrets are revealed in the first season of the Leonardo TV show on The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Leonardo is cancelled or renewed for season two (it’s already been renewed internationally). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Leonardo here.

A historical drama series airing on The CW in the U.S., the Leonardo TV show stars Aidan Turner, Matilda de Angelis, Giancarlo Giannini, Freddie Highmore, James D’Arcy, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, Robin Renucci, Flavio Parenti, Miriam Dalmazio and Antonio de Matteo. The story explores the secrets and drama behind the genius of Leonardo da Vinci (Turner) — his life, his work, and his personal struggles set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy. In the year 1506, da Vinci is accused of the murder of Caterina da Cremona (De Angelis), his friend and muse. Questioned by Stefano Giraldi (Highmore), an ambitious officer of the Duchy of Milan, Leonardo begins to tell the story of his life. He begins with his first meeting with Caterina in the workshop of his teacher, Andrea del Verrocchio (Giannini). Giraldi, fascinated by the artist’s personality, begins to suspect that Leonardo may be innocent and works to discover the truth.





