Leonardo: Season Two — Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the Leonardo TV show stars Aidan Turner, Matilda de Angelis, Giancarlo Giannini, Freddie Highmore, James D’Arcy, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, Robin Renucci, Flavio Parenti, Miriam Dalmazio and Antonio de Matteo. The story explores the secrets and drama behind the genius of Leonardo da Vinci (Turner) — his life, his work, and his personal struggles set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy. In the year 1506, da Vinci is accused of the murder of Caterina da Cremona (De Angelis), his friend and muse. Questioned by Stefano Giraldi (Highmore), an ambitious officer of the Duchy of Milan, Leonardo begins to tell the story of his life. He begins with his first meeting with Caterina in the workshop of his teacher, Andrea del Verrocchio (Giannini). Giraldi, fascinated by the artist’s personality, begins to suspect that Leonardo may be innocent and works to discover the truth.



The first season of Leonardo averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 543,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Leonardo stacks up against other CW TV shows.



As of August 17, 2022, Leonardo has been renewed for a second season internationally but has not been picked up by The CW yet. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Leonardo for season two? The show has reportedly already been renewed for a second season but there’s no guarantee that The CW will air season two. However, Nexstar is purchasing the network and has indicated that part of its strategy will be to license programming to save money. So, I think there’s a strong chance that Leonardo will be picked up for a second year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Leonardo cancellation or renewal news.



