One Day in October: HBO Max Acquires Event Series About Israel Bombing

One Day in October is headed to HBO Max. The streaming service has acquired the event series about the Israel Bombing from FOX Entertainment.

Swell Ariel Or, Noa Kedar, Naomi Levov, Hisham Suliman, Wael Hamdoun, Yuval Semo, Avi Azulay, Naveh Tzur, Yael Abecassis, Moran Rosenblatt, Michael Aloni, Neta Roth, Sean Softi, Lior Ashkenazi, and Uri Perelman star in the series, which will feature seven stories from that day.

HBO Max shared the following about the series:

“HBO Max has acquired exclusive U.S. rights to One Day in October, the harrowing scripted event series based on real-life accounts from the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. One Day in October will debut on HBO Max in the U.S. on Oct. 7, 2025, it was announced by FOX Entertainment today.

Produced by FOX Entertainment Studios in partnership with Israel’s yes TV and in association with Moriah Media, One Day in October marks the first real-time scripted portrayal of personal stories from one of the most traumatic days in Israel’s modern history.

Filmed on location in Israel, One Day in October presents seven emotionally gripping and artistically interwoven narratives of love, courage, sacrifice and survival. From families torn apart to moments of hope emerging in the face of unspeakable tragedy to incredible bravery against the odds, each episode reveals the human cost and resilience born out of chaos. The series portrays the victims’ and survivors’ experiences of that day and is brought to life by a distinguished cast and acclaimed creative team.

“The tragic events on October 7th had a profound impact on all of us,” said Fernando Szew, President and Head of FOX Entertainment Studios. “From the very beginning, we approached this series with the utmost care, sensitivity and urgency to ensure that the stories were told with authenticity and respect and paying homage to the victims and the heroic survivors. Oded and the incredible cast, crew and teams at Sparks Go, ZOA and yes TV have truly created compelling storytelling that we are proud to showcase. We appreciate Moriah Media for joining us on this project and to HBO Max for giving One Day in October a platform in the U.S.”

“For me, film and television have always been more than entertainment, they are a way to bear witness. These are stories of ordinary people facing extraordinary moments,” said Daniel Finkelman, Founder of Sparks Go. “In a time when truth is fragile, the most powerful thing we can do is to appeal to humanity itself. My hope is that these stories will open hearts and spark meaningful conversation”

The cast includes Swell Ariel Or (The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem), Noa Kedar (The Malevolent Bride), Naomi Levov (Yona, On the Spectrum), Hisham Suliman (Fauda, Munich), Wael Hamdoun (Tahrir, Fauda), Yuval Semo (The Good Cop, Elisha, Superdaddy), Avi Azulay (Testament: The Story of Moses), Naveh Tzur (Valley, Noble Savage), Yael Abecassis (Shabatot VeHagim, Prisoners of War), Moran Rosenblatt (Fauda), Michael Aloni (Shtisel), Neta Roth, Sean Softi (Embassy Down), Lior Ashkenazi (The Conductor, Golda) and Uri Perelman.

One Day in October is created by Oded Davidoff and Daniel Finkelman, the series features writing by Liron Ben-Shlush, Davidoff, and Amir Hasfari & Keren Weissman, Orit Dabush and Yona Rozenkier. Davidoff also directs, with production led by Finkelman, Chaya Amor, Aviv Ben-Shlush, Lee Ben-Shlush Kuperman and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Fernando Szew. Jim Berk and Sheldon Rabinowitz with Moriah Media are also executive producers on the series. The series is co-produced by FOX Entertainment Studios with yes TV, New York-based production company Sparks Go and Israel’s ZOA Films.

One Day in October is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global.”