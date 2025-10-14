FBI: Season Eight Ratings + Viewer Votes

We don’t have to wonder if the FBI series will be cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for a ninth season. CBS had been airing three series in the FBI franchise on Tuesday nights but the network has now cancelled the other two shows, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. Will FBI flounder or flourish on a new night and without the other series? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, John Boyd, and Juliana Aidén Martinez. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (de la Garza); and Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd), a former Wall Streeter.

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of FBI on CBS averaged a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.14 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



