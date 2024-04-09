FBI: Seasons Seven, Eight, & Nine; CBS Procedural Drama Series Renewed for Three Years

This team will be keeping an eye out for trouble for a long time. CBS has renewed FBI for its seventh, eighth, and ninth years, keeping the drama on the air through the 2026-27 season. Seven episodes of the current sixth season have aired thus far.

A police procedural series, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the sixth season of FBI averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.01 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 3% in the demo and even in viewership. Episodes are reportedly averaging 12.3 million viewers in the live+35 day viewing across linear and streaming platforms.

The other shows in the FBI franchise have also been renewed, though for just one season each. FBI: Most Wanted will return for its sixth season, while FBI: International has been renewed for its fourth year.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

“Obviously, I’m thrilled by the pickups. We are all extremely grateful to George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and their entire team,” said Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf.

