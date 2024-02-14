FBI: International: Season Four — Has the CBS Procedural Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

How long will the Fly Team stay on the job? Has the FBI: International TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of FBI: International, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A police procedural drama series airing on the CBS television network, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise and stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world to track and neutralize threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Scott Forrester (Kleintank) is the Fly Team’s accomplished and dedicated leader, and his second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Reed). Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and uses his accounting background well, while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Willis) is a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background and liaises with each host country they inhabit. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Special Agent Amanda Tate (Wolfe), a confident and tech-savvy intel analyst who stays quick on her feet and remains calm amid chaos.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of FBI: International averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.97 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how FBI: International stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 14, 2024, FBI: International has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI: International for season four? This drama has drawn mediocre ratings, but the FBI franchise dominates the Tuesday night schedule for CBS. I don’t think the network will give that up, so I’m confident the show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on FBI: International cancellation or renewal news.



FBI: International Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow FBI: International‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the FBI: International TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series instead?