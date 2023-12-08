FBI: International: Season Three; Original Cast Member to Leave CBS Crime Drama Series

FBI: International is losing a cast member during its third season. Per Deadline, Heida Reed (above, left) is leaving the Dick Wolf series. She plays Special Agent Jamie Kellett.

Starring Reed, Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Eva-Jane Willis, the series follows the FBI’s International Fly team. Reed’s character is second in command of the elite squad. Season three will arrive on CBS on February 13th.

It was reported that Reed’s exit from the series was a creative decision, but no other details were revealed.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Reed’s exit from the CBS series?