SWAT: Season Six; Original Cast Member Leaves CBS Cop Series

SWAT saw the exit of one of its original cast members during the season five finale on Sunday night. Lina Esco departed the series as Officer Christine Alonso. Her character’s exit was in the works for the series, but Esco confirmed her exit in a post on her Instagram.

Per Deadline, Esco said the following about her exit from the CBS series:

“Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere. Five years later, I am leaving S.W.A.T. to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown and as an actor and director, I’m excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter, too. That said, this is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make. I’m forever grateful to my S.W.A.T. family – my fellow cast, writers, and producers – for an incredible journey. To the amazing S.W.A.T. fans, you are the heart of the show. I can’t thank you enough for your support and for walking beside me through all of Chris’ journey!”

SWAT has been renewed for a sixth season, and it will return to Friday nights next fall.

