NCIS: Season 22; CBS Procedural Drama Series Renewed for 2024-25

The NCIS team is ready to take on more challenges for 2024-25. CBS has renewed the venerable series for a 22nd season. Six episodes of the 10 episodes of season 21 (abbreviated because of the strikes) have aired thus far.

A procedural drama series, the NCIS TV show stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, with Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole. Following the departure of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a sharp and sarcastic former FBI agent, has taken over as lead of the NCIS team, a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Chief Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen) and Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines (Reasonover). Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

Airing on Monday nights, the 21st season of NCIS averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.78 million viewers. Compared to season 20, that’s down by 2% in the demo and even in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). With 35 days of multi-platform data, episodes average 12.9 million viewers.

The Neighborhood has also been renewed for 2024-25. “The Neighborhood and NCIS are the very best definition of a CBS comedy and drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “They embody authentic storytelling with heart, humor and family dynamics. We are proud to bring them back next season.”

Earlier today, FBI was renewed for three more years (seasons seven, eight, and nine), while FBI: Most Wanted (season six) and FBI: International (season four) were each renewed for one year each.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the NCIS TV series over the years? Are you glad to know this venerable CBS series has been renewed for a 22nd season?

