FBI: Most Wanted: Season Six; 2024-25 Renewal for CBS Procedural Drama

The Fugitive Task Force will be back at work for the 2024-25 TV season. CBS has renewed FBI: Most Wanted for a sixth year. Seven episodes of the abbreviated fifth season (due to the strikes) have aired so far.

A procedural drama series, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (McDermott) is the team’s charming but formidable leader. He started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The team includes Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg), a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes), a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective, Special Agent Ray Cannon (Hodge); and the team’s newest member, Special Agent Nina Chase (VanSanten), who has experience in undercover work and is skilled with cars.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fifth season of FBI: Most Wanted averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.87 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The other shows in the FBI franchise have also been renewed. FBI will return for its seventh, eighth, and ninth seasons, while FBI: International has been renewed for its fourth year.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

“Obviously, I’m thrilled by the pickups. We are all extremely grateful to George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and their entire team,” said Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this CBS procedural drama? Are you glad FBI: Most Wanted has been renewed for a sixth season?

