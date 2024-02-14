FBI: Season Seven — Has the CBS Procedural Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

This team is at the center of the action. Has the FBI TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of FBI, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A police procedural series airing on the CBS television network, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.





Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of FBI averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 704,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 90% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how FBI stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 14, 2024, FBI has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI for season seven? This show is produced by Dick Wolf (Law & Order) and he’s known for keeping production costs under control. The FBI franchise has done very well for CBS on Tuesday nights, so I think it’s a safe bet the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on FBI cancellation or renewal news.



FBI Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow FBI‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the FBI TV show will be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series instead?