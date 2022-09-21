FBI: Season Five Ratings

Since the FBI series is one of CBS’ highest-rated shows, the chances of it being cancelled are slim at most. In this case, we also know that the show’s already been officially renewed for season six. How long will the series ultimately run? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. Recurring players include Shantel VanSanten, Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, James Chen, Mara Davi, and Caleb Reese Paul. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.

For comparisons: Season four of FBI on CBS averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.48 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



