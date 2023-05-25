Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 25, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe.

TV show description:

An unscripted comedy series, The Prank Panel TV show lets everyday people pitch elaborate pranks to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Their goal is to target family members, friends, and co-workers to get a little payback.

The all-star panel of “pranxperts” take viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The panelists serve as both mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests also sometimes joining in on the fun.

Pranks include an officiant being mortified by the marriage she’s just blessed and a repo man getting a taste of his own medicine.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

