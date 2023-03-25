Wonder Years, Judge Steve Harvey, Press Your Luck, Prank Panel: ABC Announces Summer Premiere Dates

ABC is gearing up for summer, and the network has announced premiere dates for its summer lineup, including new seasons of The Wonder Years, Judge Steve Harvey, and more. Viewers will also see The Chase and The $100,000 Pyramid continue to air their seasons.

ABC revealed more about the summer lineup in a press release.

Now in its fourth consecutive season as the No. 1 entertainment network in Adults 18-49, ABC celebrates summer with a strong lineup of new and returning series that feature love, laughs and some fierce competition. NEW SERIES: On MONDAY, MAY 8, “Jeopardy! Masters,” the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show® hosted by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings, begins its three-week tournament and will crown its champion on WEDNESDAY, MAY 24. Following its finale, Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts” featured on the new unscripted comedy series, “The Prank Panel,” which will air a special preview on WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, and returns with new episodes in its regular time slot beginning SUNDAY, JULY 9. RETURNING SERIES: Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of season two of “Judge Steve Harvey” returning TUESDAY, MAY 9. The second season of the coming-of-age comedy series narrated by Don Cheadle, “The Wonder Years,” debuts with a special one-hour premiere on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14. “Claim to Fame,” the competition series hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas and featuring relatives of celebrities, debuts its second season on MONDAY, JUNE 26, followed by the highly anticipated premiere of “The Bachelorette,” featuring Charity Lawson, in its new time slot. “Generation Gap” is renewed for its second season and joins “Press Your Luck” and “The Chase” on THURSDAY, JUNE 29, with “Celebrity Family Feud” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” joining “The Prank Panel” on SUNDAY, JULY 9. SCHEDULE: Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold. MONDAY, MAY 8 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Jeopardy! Masters” (series premiere) TUESDAY, MAY 9 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Judge Steve Harvey” (season premiere) WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Jeopardy! Masters” (season finale)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Prank Panel” (special preview) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Judge Steve Harvey” (new night/time)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Wonder Years” (season premiere) MONDAY, JUNE 26 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Claim to Fame” (season premiere)

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette” (season premiere) THURSDAY, JUNE 29 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Generation Gap” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Chase” SUNDAY, JULY 9 8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Prank Panel” (regular time-slot debut)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid”

What do you think? What shows are you planning to check out on ABC this summer?