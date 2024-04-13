Cold Case: CBS Considering Reboot of Procedural Drama from Original Series Creator

Cold Case may be returning to CBS. The network is considering a reboot of the police procedural drama created by Meredith Stiehm. The original series aired on CBS for seven seasons before it was cancelled in 2010.

Kathryn Morris, Justin Chambers, Thom Barry, John Finn, Jeremy Ratchford, Danny Pino, Sarah Brown, and Tracie Thoms star in the original Cold Case series. The story follows Philadelphia Police Detective Lilly Rush (Morris) and her team as they work to solve investigations that are no longer being actively pursued by the department.

Deadline revealed the following about the potential reboot:

Set 15 years after the original series’ final episode, the untitled Cold Case reboot would follow a new team of tenacious detectives who investigate cold cases across the Southwest. This is a new location as the original Cold Case was set in Philadelphia. The move would allow the potential new series to introduce a new group of characters as they tackle unsolved homicides. Steihm is writing the script. She is executive producing with JBTV’s Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for WBTV and CBS Studios. Talks between CBS and WBTV have been going on for weeks, and sources stress that the two sides are not close to a deal. Reps for the network and the studios declined comment.

Pino has reportedly been approached about reviving his Detective Scotty Valens character. Morris has supposedly not been approached but is aware of the project and could return in some limited capacity.

What do you think? Did you watch the original Cold Case on CBS? Would you watch a reboot, with or without some of the original series’ characters?