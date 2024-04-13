Rescue HI-Surf: FOX Orders Seven More Episodes of Lifeguard Drama for 2024-25 Season

Rescue HI-Surf has already been picked up for a “full” season. FOX has ordered seven more episodes of the 2024-25 drama series, bringing the first season’s tally to 19 episodes.

Starring Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, and Zoe Cipres, the Rescue HI-Surf series follows the lives of lifeguards as they save lives and live on the island of Oahu.

Deadline revealed more about the episode order:

The first two episodes, written by series showrunner Matt Kester and directed by [John] Wells, were delivered last week and were received very well by the network for the authenticity of its portrayal of first responders on Hawaii’s North Shore while also testing high. Based on that, the on-screen chemistry of the cast and the strength of the scripts from the original order as well as the backup ones, a decision was made to order additional 7 episodes, I hear. Triggering the pickup now would allow the series to stay in continuous production, making it more efficient financially. Rescue HI-Surf is an action-packed drama that follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu — the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle.

The fall premiere date for Rescue HI-Surf will be announced later.

