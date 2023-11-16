9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Five Premiere of FOX Drama Delayed Until Fall 2024

Fans of FOX series 9-1-1: Lone Star will have to wait a bit longer for the return of the series. Deadline is reporting that the first responder drama will not return until Fall 2024. Twelve episodes are planned for that time, but it is unknown if season five will have only those 12 episodes.

Starring Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker, the series follows the first responders of Station 126 in Austin, Texas.

Deadline revealed the following about the decision to delay the popular FOX drama:

“Earlier this fall, Fox and producing studio 20th Television had been discussing an 18-episode order — six episodes for midseason — and 12 for fall, sources said. As the SAG-AFTRA strike stretched into November, those plans changed, and the two sides ultimately agreed on 12 episodes for fall 2024. Fox needs 9-1-1: Lone Star next fall. Like other broadcast networks, Fox is delaying its new 2023-24 scripted series — dramas Doc and Rescue: Hi-Surf — to 2024-25, aiming at a fall/January launch when the network has NFL and MLB coverage as promotional platforms. As Fox’s most established, longest-running and highest-rated remaining drama, 9-1-1: Lone Star is expected to be used as a lead-in to help get both series off the ground.”

