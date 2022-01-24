9-1-1: Lone Star, 9-1-1: FOX President Open to Another Spin-Off Series

9-1-1: Lone Star returns to FOX later tonight, and fans might see a second spin-off join the franchise at some point. Currently, 9-1-1 and Lone Star air on the network. The two shows follow the first responders in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas – respectively.

Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at the network, said the following about the possibility of a third series, per Deadline:

“If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.”

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear are behind the two shows. 9-1-1 will return at a later date. 9-1-1: Lone Star currently airs on Monday nights on FOX.

What do you think? Would you watch a third 9-1-1 series set in another city?