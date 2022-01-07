Let the World See: Season One Ratings

The first season of the Let the World See docu-series is a companion to the Women of the Movement drama which itself was conceived as a close-ended show. If the latter is renewed for a second season, possibly to dramatize another true story, could Let the World See also return? Stay tuned.

A documentary series, the Let the World See TV show comes from ABC News. The first season chronicles Mamie Till-Mobley’s fierce quest for justice that sparked the civil rights movement following her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder. The program is a deep examination of Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which ultimately served as a turning point for the civil rights movement. The docu-series also traces Till-Mobley’s journey back to the Jim Crow South to face her son’s murderers in court. The program illustrates how the Till family has continued her legacy since her death in 2003.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Let the World See TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?