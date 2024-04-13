The Talk: Cancelled, CBS Daytime Series Ending This Year with Abbreviated 15th Season

The Talk is ending its time on CBS. The network has cancelled the daytime talk show, but viewers will see more of the series before it ends. The series has been renewed for a shortened 15th season which will debut next fall. The series finale will air in December.

The daytime series was developed by actress and former co-host Sara Gilbert. Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, and Sheryl Underwood are the show’s current hosts. Past co-hosts have included Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete, Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, and Elaine Welteroth.

In a joint statement, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said:

The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe. It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew. We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.

The series will likely be replaced by a new daytime drama, The Gates, with a mainly Black cast. Interestingly, when The Talk debuted in 2010, it replaced the As the World Turns soap opera after a 54 year run.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Talk? Will you be sad to see it end later this year?